Bandera the "Ghost" Town

Bandera General Store As told by Glen McComb A couple of Saturdays ago, I was having a super great chocolate milk shake at the Bandera General Store and got to talking to Glen McComb, the owner, and we got on the subject of haunted buildings. McComb told me of what he knew of a friendly, but mischievous ghost, called Henry that haunts his establishment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.