Alamo Images: changing perceptions
Beginning Wedensday, March 1, the Bandera Public Library will present "Alamo Images: Changing Perceptions of a Texas Experience," an exhibition organized by the DeGolyer Library of Southern Methodist University in Dallas and produced by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Through photographs, illustrations, artwork and text, "Alamo Images" presents a story that has captivated several generations of audiences.
