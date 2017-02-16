The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Bandera County office, will be holding a Tree Pruning Demonstration at 4 pm on Thursday, March 2. Our program will be held at 251 Lost Oak in Bandera, just off of Purple Sage Rd. This will be an opportunity for those of you with fruit trees, blackberries and grape vines to watch a hands on demonstration so that you can manage your orchard or backyard peach tree with confidence! The program will be offered at no cost to attendees.

