Tout le monde s'est bien amuse

James McGroarty and Stella Tedesco kicked off the most colorful parade in the Hill Country for the 12th annual 11th Street Cowboy Mardi Gras in Bandera on Saturday, Feb. 18. In addition to Stella's fabulous head dress, everyone was appropriately bead-dazzled and feathered for the occasion. In many cases, it looked as if the extravagantly costumed habituA©s strolling the streets of Bandera had gotten caught in an explosion at a sequin factory.

