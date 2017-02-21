The Texas Chef cookbook signing

The Texas Chef cookbook signing

Courtesy photo Bandera General Store is hosting a book signing and meet and greet for The Texas Chef Stan McDonald and his cookbook "A Taste of Texas" this Saturday. The Bandera General Store is hosting a book signing and meet and greet for The Texas Chef Stan McDonald and his cookbook, A Taste of Texas, this Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1-3 pm and the public is invited.

