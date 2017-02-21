Silver Spur Skate Park finally a real...

Silver Spur Skate Park finally a realilty

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Bandera County Courier

The City of Bandera and The Bandera Economic Development Corporation are pleased to announce the long awaited groundbreaking of The Silver Spur Skate Park located at 9th and Maple which was held Wednesday, Feb 22. The youth and this community have been raising money for this project for 16 years. With the EDC recently funding an additional $60,000, the Silver Spur Skate Park Trust Fund now has a balance of $134,588.05 to build the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bandera Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Professional Transportation, Inc. (Feb '12) 6 hr jimim523 429
Harlandale 7 hr Gotcha 4
The Bandidos & The Hell's Angel's Merger (Dec '11) 9 hr Onzo 77
Impeach Trump 9 hr mean 18
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 11 hr Amazing Marmaduke 7,645
Donald Hitler Trump keep saying it's fake news.... 15 hr mean 6
Review: Ponce Joe Attorney At Law (Aug '14) Tue ponce is a malice... 7
See all Bandera Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bandera Forum Now

Bandera Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bandera Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Bandera, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,082,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC