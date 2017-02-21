Silver Spur Skate Park finally a realilty

The City of Bandera and The Bandera Economic Development Corporation are pleased to announce the long awaited groundbreaking of The Silver Spur Skate Park located at 9th and Maple which was held Wednesday, Feb 22. The youth and this community have been raising money for this project for 16 years. With the EDC recently funding an additional $60,000, the Silver Spur Skate Park Trust Fund now has a balance of $134,588.05 to build the park.

