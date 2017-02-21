Honoring Black History Month by remembering those forgotten
Black History Month, or National African American History Month, is celebrated during February annually in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, recognizing the central role of African Americans in United States History and celebrating their achievements. Harvard-trained historian Carter G. Woodson and the prominent minister Jesse E. Moorland, founders of the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History , organized and sponsored the first national Negro History week in 1926.
