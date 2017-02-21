BC Republican Women to meet

The Bandera County Republican Women will meet on Thursday, March 2, at 1856 Tavern, 702 St. Hwy 16 S, with social hour beginning at 5 pm and meeting starting promptly at 6 pm. Our speakers will be Calvin Plummer, Director for EMS for Bandera County, and General Manager David Mauk of the Bandera County Water District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.