Updates from the Cowboy Capitol Chamber of Commerce

Thank you to everyone who came out to buy tacos at our annual taco sale on Friday, Jan. 13. We were able to donate $1,200 to the Junior Livestock Rodeo Association from the proceeds. Special thanks to Brick's River Cafe, Twigs Grille, Susie's Tacos, and Bandera Nursing and Rehabilitation for donating the tacos.

