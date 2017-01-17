Updates from the Cowboy Capitol Chamber of Commerce
Thank you to everyone who came out to buy tacos at our annual taco sale on Friday, Jan. 13. We were able to donate $1,200 to the Junior Livestock Rodeo Association from the proceeds. Special thanks to Brick's River Cafe, Twigs Grille, Susie's Tacos, and Bandera Nursing and Rehabilitation for donating the tacos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
Add your comments below
Bandera Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa Cardenas
|1 hr
|Agreed
|3
|Loan shark (Feb '13)
|3 hr
|zahn67
|63
|Why is San Antonio so racist (Aug '11)
|11 hr
|bobby michaels
|64
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|17 hr
|Luv Mexican Men
|104
|mexican traditions
|18 hr
|WoW
|11
|Window tint
|20 hr
|Help-me-n1234
|3
|april cadena/hernandez/salazar/ramos/ (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Slapped
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bandera Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC