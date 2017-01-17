St Stanislaus hosts dedication & open...

St Stanislaus hosts dedication & open house of Adoration Chapel

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Bandera County Courier

St. Stanislaus Catholic Church will host an open house and dedication of the new Adoration Chapel, Sunday, Jan. 22, during Mass at 11:30 am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 302 7th St, Bandera. The Chapel will be open for all to visit on Sunday morning from 9:30 to 11:00 am.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bandera Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mexican traditions 36 min I said so 14
Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall 41 min El Trump 39
Worthless people yes you satx 2 hr Hispanic 12
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 4 hr HEY STINKY 7,455
Lisa Cardenas 18 hr Agreed 3
Loan shark (Feb '13) 20 hr zahn67 63
Why is San Antonio so racist (Aug '11) Thu bobby michaels 64
See all Bandera Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bandera Forum Now

Bandera Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bandera Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bandera, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,087,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC