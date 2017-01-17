St Stanislaus hosts dedication & open house of Adoration Chapel
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church will host an open house and dedication of the new Adoration Chapel, Sunday, Jan. 22, during Mass at 11:30 am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 302 7th St, Bandera. The Chapel will be open for all to visit on Sunday morning from 9:30 to 11:00 am.
