Silver Sage Community Center offers diversity
Bandera's Silver Sage Community Center, located at 803 Buck Creek Drive, offers community members a diverse opportunity to volunteer, enjoy numerous activities and events, exercise, receive meals, conduct business and host events with a fully furnished great room. Founded in 1977, the original group of 12 women grew and organized as the Bandera County Committee on Aging receiving their 501 status in 1986.
