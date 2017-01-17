Silver Sage Community Center offers d...

Silver Sage Community Center offers diversity

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Bandera County Courier

Bandera's Silver Sage Community Center, located at 803 Buck Creek Drive, offers community members a diverse opportunity to volunteer, enjoy numerous activities and events, exercise, receive meals, conduct business and host events with a fully furnished great room. Founded in 1977, the original group of 12 women grew and organized as the Bandera County Committee on Aging receiving their 501 status in 1986.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bandera Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lisa Cardenas 6 hr Agreed 3
Loan shark (Feb '13) 8 hr zahn67 63
Why is San Antonio so racist (Aug '11) 16 hr bobby michaels 64
why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14) 22 hr Luv Mexican Men 104
mexican traditions 22 hr WoW 11
Window tint Wed Help-me-n1234 3
april cadena/hernandez/salazar/ramos/ (Apr '16) Wed Slapped 14
See all Bandera Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bandera Forum Now

Bandera Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bandera Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bandera, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,074,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC