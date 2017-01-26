New equipment will help Medina VFD better respond to emergencies
LCRA and Bandera Electric Cooperative representatives present a $25,000 grant to the Medina Volunteer Fire Department to better equip a new firetruck. The grant is part of LCRA's Community Development Partnership Program.
