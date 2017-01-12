Life lessons learned raising livestock for show
Bandera County Stock Show Exhibitor, 4H member and 8th grade student Faith Rosas bought her first Dexter heifer when she was nine years old. Like a true cattle baron, Rosas turned the heifer into profit using the funds to invest in the first of her now growing herd of miniature Hereford cattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
Add your comments below
Bandera Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|37 min
|The Reporter
|7,428
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|42 min
|Obama
|1,020
|TRUMP: Anyone want to pee on me? #PEEOTUS
|5 hr
|Latisha
|3
|cristal arrested
|9 hr
|cristal
|6
|Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall
|10 hr
|game is over
|33
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15)
|14 hr
|Jessica Cavness
|39
|Attencion! Hola!!
|20 hr
|game is over
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bandera Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC