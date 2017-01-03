Keeping Up with Medina Matters
Top-notch programs for top notch youth The 81st Bandera County Junior Livestock Show will be from Wednesday, Jan. 11, through Saturday, Jan. 14, at Mansfield Park. Medina youth are well represented at the annual event because of their involvement in school FFA programs and the county extension youth development program, 4-H.
