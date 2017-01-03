Honorary Citizen, Alfred Mrohs, dies January 1st
The Bandera County connection and friendship between Rozmierz citizen Alfred Mrohs began in 2003. Elenora Dugosh Goodley along with her daughter Lori Pierce, husband Steven and four children visited Alfred and his family in May 2003.
