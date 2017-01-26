Conoly recognized by Sons of Republic...

Conoly recognized by Sons of Republic of Texas

What started out as a fun conversation with his sister concerning historically which family member came to Texas first, ended in Clay Conoly of Dixie Dude Ranch receiving a commemorative plaque and membership into The Sons of the Republic of Texas on November 23, 2016. "We're kind of big history buffs and I was having a conversation with my sister Bitsy about which one of our four grandparents came to Texas first," Conoly said.

