Boot Camp at the Presidio
Saturday's event, sponsored by the San Antonio-based living history group, Primer Battalion De Mexico, served as an educational school of instruction, similar to musters of the era to teach the troops how to properly fire their muskets, march as a unit and, in addition, entertain visitors.
