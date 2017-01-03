BHS Band Brings Holiday Cheer
The Bandera High School Band presented their annual Holiday Concert on Thursday, Dec. 8. Each band performed a selection of holiday favorites for the audience of 450 parents and patrons. The BHS Jazz Band and Jazz Choir traveled to Hill Country Elementary and Alkek Elementary on Monday, Dec. 12, to entertain the students and faculty with traditional holiday carols.
