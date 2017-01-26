Beat cedar fever with Yellow Dog Serv...

Beat cedar fever with Yellow Dog Services

For those suffering from cedar fever in the Texas Hill Country, Yellow Dog Services, Inc. has a permanent solution to unwanted cedar, as well as, all of your land clearing needs. Cedar clearing and brush mulching, dead oak and oak wilt removals, chipping, stump grinding, root trenching, road grading and repair and lot clean up are all services provided by the family owned and operated business celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2017.

