BCRW meeting scheduled for Feb. 2

48 min ago Read more: The Bandera County Courier

The speakers for the Thursday, Feb. 2, meeting of the Bandera County Republic Women will be president of the Bandera American Legion Post 157 Auxiliary Gerta Weathers and one or two students that attended the Blue Bonnet Girls State Program in prior years. Mrs. Weathers will speak on the program that is sponsored by the American Legion Posts and Auxiliaries state wide.

