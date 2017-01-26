Bandera settlement's First Murder Raid

Bandera settlement's First Murder Raid

Mistakingly identified as Amanda Davis since the 1890's, new light has been shed upon the earliest days of the settlement that became Bandera. It is the effort of the Bandera County Historical Commission and the Frontier Times Museum to uncover, display and educate the public about our historical treasures, even those that have been lost, forgotten or misplaced throughout the many years of our wonderful history.

