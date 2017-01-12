American Legion building gets patriotic facelift

Artist, Matthew Bustamante worked toward the finishing touches on the new mural on the side of the Bandera American Legion Post 157 building on Sunday, Jan 8. The entire mural has been painted with spray paint. In speaking with the Courier staff, Bustamante mentioned a couple of other murals he has done and said, "It's something I love doing.

