Accident claims one life
Texas DPS, Bandera County Sheriff's Department officers and Bandera Fire Department personnel worked, diligently, to control traffic and process the scene of a fatal accident on St Hwy 173 N on Sunday, Jan. 15. According to Texas Department of Public Safety information: "The driver of a 1995 Lincoln passenger car was traveling south on SH 173 and pulled over onto the southbound shoulder. For reasons unknown, the driver attempted a U-turn from the shoulder when it was unsafe to do so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
Add your comments below
Bandera Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan shark (Feb '13)
|1 hr
|zahn67
|62
|Why is San Antonio so racist (Aug '11)
|6 hr
|bobby michaels
|64
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|13 hr
|Luv Mexican Men
|104
|mexican traditions
|13 hr
|WoW
|11
|Window tint
|15 hr
|Help-me-n1234
|3
|april cadena/hernandez/salazar/ramos/ (Apr '16)
|21 hr
|Slapped
|14
|Worthless people yes you satx
|23 hr
|cristal
|11
Find what you want!
Search Bandera Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC