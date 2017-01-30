AAUW seeks women applicants for $2,000 Scholarship
Applications are now being accepted by the Hill Country Branch of AAUW for a $2,000 scholarship to be awarded to a woman for college studies at the graduate level. According to AAUW chair Linda Christian, the scholarship is open to residents of Kerr, Bandera, Gillespie, Kendall, or Kimble counties who have been accepted to or are enrolled in a graduate program in an accredited college or university.
