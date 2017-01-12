81st Annual Bandera County Jr. Livestock show
Photo by Front Porch Photography, 830-426-9314 The 2016 Bandera County Jr. Livestock Show Grand Champion Steer, owned by Conner Womble, was purchased by Strike USA, Jarvie & Amy Arnold and Wells Fargo Bank-Bandera. The 81st Annual Bandera County Junior Livestock show will be held January 12-14, at the Mansfield Park Showbarn.
