81st Annual Bandera County Jr. Livestock show

Photo by Front Porch Photography, 830-426-9314 The 2016 Bandera County Jr. Livestock Show Grand Champion Steer, owned by Conner Womble, was purchased by Strike USA, Jarvie & Amy Arnold and Wells Fargo Bank-Bandera. The 81st Annual Bandera County Junior Livestock show will be held January 12-14, at the Mansfield Park Showbarn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.