2017 Bandera County Junior Livestock Show Schedule
Come on out to the fifth largest stock show in the state of Texas, the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show, Sunday through Saturday, January 15-21, 2017, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville, Texas. Thirty-three counties are represented in the District Show: Atascosa, Bandera, Blanco, Burnet, Comal, Concho, Crockett, Dimmitt, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney, Lampasas, Live Oak, Llano, Mason, Maverick, McCulloch, Medina, Menard, Reagan, Real, San Saba, Schleicher, Sutton, Upton, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson and Zavala Counties.
