Workshop teaches mental health crises de-escalation
Crisis chaplain and Crisis chaplain and "Taking God on Patrol" author Mark Caronna led a free seminar at Bandera First Baptist Church on Saturday about how to deescalate crisis situations, mainly with people who have mental disorders. Caronna focused on four major illnesses: bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia spectrum disorder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
Add your comments below
Bandera Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F@%k my gorgeous wife
|3 hr
|Interested
|2
|Angelina Robinson
|10 hr
|SATOWN
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15)
|11 hr
|Liliana Ortega
|36
|On the 4th day of Xmas my true love Tyrone gave...
|14 hr
|Insider
|1
|It's funny when people lie...
|14 hr
|Insider
|2
|Ha ha ha la tranny from Califas can't deal with...
|15 hr
|Little Johntny Da...
|1
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|16 hr
|THOMAS O CALDWELL
|7,312
Find what you want!
Search Bandera Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC