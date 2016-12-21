Workshop teaches mental health crises...

Workshop teaches mental health crises de-escalation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: The Bandera County Courier

Crisis chaplain and Crisis chaplain and "Taking God on Patrol" author Mark Caronna led a free seminar at Bandera First Baptist Church on Saturday about how to deescalate crisis situations, mainly with people who have mental disorders. Caronna focused on four major illnesses: bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia spectrum disorder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bandera Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
F@%k my gorgeous wife 3 hr Interested 2
Angelina Robinson 10 hr SATOWN 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15) 11 hr Liliana Ortega 36
On the 4th day of Xmas my true love Tyrone gave... 14 hr Insider 1
It's funny when people lie... 14 hr Insider 2
Ha ha ha la tranny from Califas can't deal with... 15 hr Little Johntny Da... 1
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 16 hr THOMAS O CALDWELL 7,312
See all Bandera Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bandera Forum Now

Bandera Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bandera Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bandera, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,591 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,600

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC