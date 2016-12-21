Updates from the Cowboy Capitol Chamber of Commerce
The annual breakfast taco sale will be held on Friday, Jan. 13th from 7-10 am in front of Bandera Meat Market. All proceeds benefit the Junior Livestock Rodeo Association.
