The Leather Bank of Bandera by Collins of Texas preserves history
Family members and business partners Golbarg and Sia Parstabar were interested in more than just selling purses when they took over Collins of Texas, they wanted to preserve a little bit of American history. After taking over the Collins factory in 2012, the Parstabars moved their special handbags to the former historic bank building at 318 Main Street, in September 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
Add your comments below
Bandera Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F@%k my gorgeous wife
|3 hr
|Interested
|2
|Angelina Robinson
|10 hr
|SATOWN
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15)
|11 hr
|Liliana Ortega
|36
|On the 4th day of Xmas my true love Tyrone gave...
|14 hr
|Insider
|1
|It's funny when people lie...
|14 hr
|Insider
|2
|Ha ha ha la tranny from Califas can't deal with...
|15 hr
|Little Johntny Da...
|1
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|16 hr
|THOMAS O CALDWELL
|7,312
Find what you want!
Search Bandera Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC