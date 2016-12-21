The 36th Annual Cowboy Capitol Christ...

The 36th Annual Cowboy Capitol Christmas Shoppers Jubilee lights up Main this Friday

By Sandy Jennings BCC Staff Writer The 2016 holiday season is here and Bandera merchants are kicking off the season with the 36th Annual Cowboy Capitol Christmas Shoppers' Jubilee hosted by the Bandera Business Association on Friday, Dec. 2. The Bandera High School Jazz Choir and Jazz Band, along with children from Noah's Ark Day Care Center, will entertain shoppers with holiday music performed on the Bandera Courthouse lawn starting at 4:30 pm. As the sun sets at 5:45 pm, Pastor Greg Young from New Generations Radio will narrate the Living Nativity, which features students from the Pipe Creek Christian School.

