Ray's Rides provides safe transportation for the holidays
BCC Staff Photo by Sandy Jennings Owner Ray Farrar and driver Scott Evans provide taxi service for Bandera, offering two six-passenger vans and an executive presidential stretch limousine. With the holiday season fast approaching and plans for travel and festive parties are underway, Bandera residents don't have to worry about safe and courteous transportation with Ray's Rides taxi service just a phone call away.
