Michael Garr resigns
Michael Garr is resigning as Bandera city administrator and will begin working as the Bandera County Central Library director on Jan. 3. Garr, 65, began working as city administrator on April 22 of this year. His resignation becomes effective Dec. 30, but he said he will be available to help the city until it finds a replacement.
