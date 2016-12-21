Masonic Lodge officer earns Golden Trowel Award
Pictured: The Golden Trowel is the highest award individual Lodges in Texas can bestow upon their members. Bandera Masonic Lodge Number 1123 Treasurer Kenneth Welch was awarded the Golden Trowel on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bandera Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F@%k my gorgeous wife
|3 hr
|Interested
|2
|Angelina Robinson
|10 hr
|SATOWN
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15)
|11 hr
|Liliana Ortega
|36
|On the 4th day of Xmas my true love Tyrone gave...
|14 hr
|Insider
|1
|It's funny when people lie...
|14 hr
|Insider
|2
|Ha ha ha la tranny from Califas can't deal with...
|15 hr
|Little Johntny Da...
|1
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|16 hr
|THOMAS O CALDWELL
|7,312
Find what you want!
Search Bandera Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC