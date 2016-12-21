Knight defeats Hannah in runoff
At a vote of 49-22, Justin Knight has defeated former Bandera Mayor Pro Tem Jim Hannah in the city's runoff election for the unexpired city council seat. The two were tied at 89 votes each from the general election, as well as from the voting recount the city hosted soon after to see if there was a clear winner.
