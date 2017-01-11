Knight beats Hannah in Bandera runoff
Political novice Justin Knight defeated veteran Bandera City Councilman Jim Hannah in a runoff election Tuesday that drew less than half the voter turnout of Nov. 8, when they'd each garnered 89 votes. The runoff was scheduled when neither candidate wanted to resolve the tie by flipping a coin or drawing lots.
