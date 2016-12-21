Its time for the Christmas"Tasting Tea"
With a cup of non-alcoholic champagne punch firmly in hand, Judge Tom Lee posed with wife, Carol, left, and Karen Lee at the 2015 Episcopal Tasting Tea. This year's annual fundraiser will be Friday, Dec. 9 starting at 11:30 am at St Christopher's Episcopal Church on Hwy.
Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
