Hill Country Alliance hosts government planning session
The Hill Country Alliance hosted a public forum on Tuesday at the Silver Sage Community Center from 12:30 to 4 p.m. in which government officials from Bandera, San Antonio, Austin and other Texas Hill Country communities came together to discuss implementing plans they have for their cities. The points of the forum were to cover specific issues in the Texas Hill Country communities, have the Texas Hill Country officials learn from one another and help the cities enlarge their networks.
