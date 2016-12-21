Hangar 47 Bar & Grill now open daily
Flying L Hill Country Resort recently announced their newest restaurant on the property, the Hangar 47 Bar and Grill located at 566 Flying L Drive in Bandera, is now open everyday for lunch, 11 am - 3 pm and every Friday evening 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm. Influenced by the Flying L's rich aviation history, Hangar 47 offers great American cuisine and specialty drinks.
