First woman inductee
World champion barrel racer Callie duPerier, 23, is the first woman to be inducted into the Bandera, Texas Cowboy Capital of the World Monument of Champions. The ceremony took place on Tuesday on the Bandera County Courthouse lawn, where duPerier signed autographs and the Table of Champions from the Flying L Hill Country Resort, which has past inductees' names on it.
