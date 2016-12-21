Crisis intervention park opens in Bandera
Bandera County Helping Hand and the Arthur Nagel Community Clinic celebrated the grand opening of Tranquility Park, located at the Arthur Nagel Clinic at 1116 12th St., on Nov. 17. Tranquility Park, approved last year by the Bandera County Commissioners' Court, was the final phase in the Village of Hope project. The park was done as a joint effort between Helping Hand and the Arthur Nagel Clinic-both raising $434,000.
