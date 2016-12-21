Bandera Electric announces cash rebates
Just in time for the holidays, the Bandera Electric Cooperative board of directors has approved a $1.5 million rebate back to active members. The cash rebates, a direct result of operational improvements and lower energy costs from BEC, will be given to members this December.
