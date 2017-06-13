RMC proposes to build Emergency Depar...

RMC proposes to build Emergency Department to serve Barnwell and Bamberg counties

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: People Sentinel

The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg is proposing to build an $8.63 million, 20,500 square-foot, freestanding 24/7 emergency department for Bamberg and Barnwell counties, according to a press release from RMC. Both Hutto and Matthews represent Orangeburg County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at People Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bamberg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charleston County schools will train teachers t... May '17 Investigation 1
Dorchester Music Thread (May '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 17
Old Holman's Bridge in Bamberg Co. (Nov '13) Feb '17 Jr Holman 2
TV saves lives (Dec '16) Dec '16 natureboy 1
Hi (Sep '16) Sep '16 Whoa 1
News SC to give $35M in aid to 1,250 farmers from 20... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
17 yo ape skaps 5 yo (Aug '16) Aug '16 monkey 1
See all Bamberg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bamberg Forum Now

Bamberg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bamberg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Bamberg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,733,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC