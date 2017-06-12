Two men arrested in connection to gas...

Two men arrested in connection to gas station shooting in Walterboro

Monday May 22 Read more: WMBF

The suspects' arrest stems from an incident on the morning of May 12 where deputies responded to the Orange Store on 1531 Hampton Street in Walterboro in regards to a shooting near the gas pumps. The sheriff's office says although no one was injured, there were a number of people at the store and in the line of fire.

