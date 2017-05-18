More

More

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

State efforts to save a historically black college in one of South Carolina's poorest areas include offering local high school graduates free tuition. A law signed Friday by Gov. Henry McMaster puts the state Technical College System directly in charge of Denmark Technical College until November 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bamberg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charleston County schools will train teachers t... May 12 Investigation 1
Dorchester Music Thread (May '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 17
Old Holman's Bridge in Bamberg Co. (Nov '13) Feb '17 Jr Holman 2
TV saves lives Dec '16 natureboy 1
Hi (Sep '16) Sep '16 Whoa 1
News SC to give $35M in aid to 1,250 farmers from 20... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
17 yo ape skaps 5 yo (Aug '16) Aug '16 monkey 1
See all Bamberg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bamberg Forum Now

Bamberg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bamberg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Bamberg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,322 • Total comments across all topics: 281,156,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC