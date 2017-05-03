Former cop pleads guilty in fatal SC Ois

Former cop pleads guilty in fatal SC Ois

Next Story Prev Story
May 3, 2017 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The Justice Department said that former North Charleston, South Carolina, police officer Michael Slager , 35, agreed to the single federal charge five months after a jury failed to convict him of murder in the case. Slager's plea deal saved him a second trial in state court, where prosecutors were set later this year to try again to secure a murder conviction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bamberg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charleston County schools will train teachers t... May '17 Investigation 1
Dorchester Music Thread (May '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 17
Old Holman's Bridge in Bamberg Co. (Nov '13) Feb '17 Jr Holman 2
TV saves lives (Dec '16) Dec '16 natureboy 1
Hi (Sep '16) Sep '16 Whoa 1
News SC to give $35M in aid to 1,250 farmers from 20... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
17 yo ape skaps 5 yo (Aug '16) Aug '16 monkey 1
See all Bamberg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bamberg Forum Now

Bamberg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bamberg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Bamberg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,082 • Total comments across all topics: 281,730,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC