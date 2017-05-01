South Carolina House passes bill gran...

South Carolina House passes bill granting carry of handguns without a permit

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Post and Courier

The South Carolina House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a bill that would allow residents to carry a gun, openly or concealed, without getting a weapons permit. If approved by the Senate and signed into law, anyone who is legally allowed to buy a gun to do so without getting a state permit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bamberg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dorchester Music Thread (May '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 17
Old Holman's Bridge in Bamberg Co. (Nov '13) Feb '17 Jr Holman 2
TV saves lives Dec '16 natureboy 1
Hi (Sep '16) Sep '16 Whoa 1
News SC to give $35M in aid to 1,250 farmers from 20... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
17 yo ape skaps 5 yo (Aug '16) Aug '16 monkey 1
Debate: Marijuana - Bamberg, SC (Dec '10) Feb '16 Penny 5
See all Bamberg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bamberg Forum Now

Bamberg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bamberg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bamberg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,971 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC