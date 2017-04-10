First Alert: Tornado warnings expire;...

First Alert: Tornado warnings expire; Tornado watch remains in effect until 8 p.m.

Tornado warnings issued for Berkeley, Dorchester and Orangeburg Counties have all expired, but a tornado watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. The watch includes Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Beaufort, Colleton, Williamsburg, Jasper and Hampton Counties. Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, and Marlboro Counties have also been added to the watch.

