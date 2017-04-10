First Alert: Tornado warnings expire; Tornado watch remains in effect until 8 p.m.
Tornado warnings issued for Berkeley, Dorchester and Orangeburg Counties have all expired, but a tornado watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. The watch includes Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Beaufort, Colleton, Williamsburg, Jasper and Hampton Counties. Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, and Marlboro Counties have also been added to the watch.
Bamberg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorchester Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Old Holman's Bridge in Bamberg Co. (Nov '13)
|Feb '17
|Jr Holman
|2
|TV saves lives
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|1
|Hi (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Whoa
|1
|SC to give $35M in aid to 1,250 farmers from 20... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|17 yo ape skaps 5 yo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|monkey
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Bamberg, SC (Dec '10)
|Feb '16
|Penny
|5
