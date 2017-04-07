Denmark Tech offering free tuition

DTC Interim President Dr. Christopher Hall unveiled the Panther Promise Scholarship on March 31. He is pictured with Danny Singleton from the DTC Foundation, Dr. Tim Hardee from the S.C. Technical College System, DTC Commission Chairman DeWayne Ennis, and James Bowden from the National DTC Alumni Association. Those words by Shannon Williams, Denmark Technical College's Director of the Academic Support Center, at the beginning of the college's March 31 Legislative Luncheon hinted at the good news that was to come at the end.

