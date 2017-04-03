Five Points Association, USC president release statement on attack caught on camera
The Five Points Association and the University of South Carolina have both released statements after video shared on social media showed a vicious attack that seriously injured a man outside of a bar in the entertainment district. "Our thoughts are with the victim and his family, and we are hopeful for a speedy recovery and his swift return to the University of South Carolina."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Bamberg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorchester Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Old Holman's Bridge in Bamberg Co. (Nov '13)
|Feb '17
|Jr Holman
|2
|TV saves lives
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|1
|Hi (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Whoa
|1
|SC to give $35M in aid to 1,250 farmers from 20... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|17 yo ape skaps 5 yo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|monkey
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Bamberg, SC (Dec '10)
|Feb '16
|Penny
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bamberg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC