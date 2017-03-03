Big 7 Association bestows awards, sch...

Big 7 Association bestows awards, scholarships

Friday Mar 3

The community service-oriented civic group held their annual banquet on Feb. 25 at Barnwell Elementary School as a way to raise money for student scholarships and recognize community members who are making a difference. The group started as a way to help senior citizens, but over the years has shifted its focus more toward youth.

