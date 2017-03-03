Big 7 Association bestows awards, scholarships
The community service-oriented civic group held their annual banquet on Feb. 25 at Barnwell Elementary School as a way to raise money for student scholarships and recognize community members who are making a difference. The group started as a way to help senior citizens, but over the years has shifted its focus more toward youth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at People Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Bamberg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorchester Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar 6
|Musikologist
|17
|Old Holman's Bridge in Bamberg Co. (Nov '13)
|Feb '17
|Jr Holman
|2
|TV saves lives
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|1
|Hi (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Whoa
|1
|SC to give $35M in aid to 1,250 farmers from 20... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|17 yo ape skaps 5 yo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|monkey
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Bamberg, SC (Dec '10)
|Feb '16
|Penny
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bamberg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC